Sept. 25, 1941 – Jan. 10, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for James Flanagan, Jr., 80, of Milwaukee, WI, formerly of Natchez, who died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Wilwaukee, WI will be held Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at 12 p.m. at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel).

Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 from 6:30 until 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required and we are practicing social distancing.

James was born Sept. 25, 1941, the son of James Flanagan, Sr. and Pinkie Bonds. He was a 1960 graduate of Sadie V. Thompson High School. He was an icon due to his musical talent and his unique skills playing baseball, football, and tennis. Mr. Flanagan was also a United States Army Veteran. He enjoyed sports, card playing, and music.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Pinkie Rounds; stepfather, Edward Rounds; birth father: James Flanagan, Sr.; son, Reginald Flanagan; ex-wife, Vertis Rowan-Flanagan and brother and sister-in-law: Johnnie and Josephine Rounds.

James leaves to cherish his memories: one son, Kevin Flanagan (Angela) of Dallas, TX; girlfriend, Shirley White of Milwaukee, WI; two brothers, Charles Rounds, Sr. (Josephine); Rev. Richard Rounds (Marsha); three sisters, Elaine Rounds, Theresa “Tiny” Rounds and Debra Rounds Duncan (Cedric); grandchildren, Brandon and Myles Flanagan; great grandchild, Brooklyn James Flanagan, a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

