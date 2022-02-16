Crime Reports: February 16, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Lorenzo Jermaine Green, 39, 28 Farr Road, Natchez, on charges of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer and public drunk/vile profane language in public. No bond set on either charge.

Logan Fallon Owens, 26, 2276 Martin Luther King Jr. Road, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. No bond set.

Venisha Lashay Noble, 32, 104-A Southmoor Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Jessie Lee Stewart, 55, 8 Old Highway 84 No. 1, Natchez, on charges of aggravated assault; upon a law enforcement officer, fireman, et al., motor vehicle: careless driving, motor vehicle: failure to show proof of insurance card, and motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding law enforcement. No bond set on any of the charges.

Jecori Lamont Brown, 30, 21 Phillip West Road, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Reports — Sunday

Accident on Broadway Street.

Wanted person on U.S. 61 North.

Two false alarms on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

Scam on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Burglary on Devereux Drive.

911 Hangup on Watkins Street.

False alarm on Main Street.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on North Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

911 Hangup on Roselawn Drive.

False alarm on Cherokee Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Fight in progress on Southmoor Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on North Union Street.

Simple assault on North Union Street.

Disturbance on Watts Avenue.

Accident on Rankin Street.

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

Threats on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on East Rankin Street.

Prowler on Fatherland Road.

Prowler on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

No arrests.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Harassment on West Wilderness Road.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Country Club Drive.

Traffic stop on Foster Mound Road.

Animal cruelty on Liberty Road.

Threats on State Street.

Intelligence report on Lower Woodville Road.

Disturbance on Mazique Lane.

Reports — Saturday

Intelligence report on State Street.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Davis Boulevard.

Malicious mischief on Airport Road.

Reckless driving on U.S. 61 North.

Fire on U.S. 61 South.

Shots fired on Lake Montrose Road.

Shots fired on Traceway Drive.

Juvenile problem on Phillip West Road.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Roosevelt Washington, 41, 146 Tolliver Road, Ferriday, P&P hold violation.

Arrests — Sunday

Brett B. Gohegan, 34, 2001 Margaret Avenue, Natchez, on charges of possession of schedule II, drug paraphernalia, bench warrant for failure to appear.

Brandon L Trahorn, 26, 120 Morris Road, Vidalia, on a warrant for another agency.

Arrests — Saturday

Daphne R Cooper, 36, Louisiana 565, Jonesville on bench warrant for failure to appear.

Patrick, R. Coleman, 42, Louisiana 124, Enterprise, Louisiana, on two bench warrants for failure to appear.

Dallas Hill, 63, 702 North Union Street, Natchez, on charges of drug paraphernalia, open container, improper equipment and possession of schedule II.

Arrests — Friday

Miranda Spurs, 43, 329 Doty Road, Ferriday, on a bench warrant for failure to appear.

Reports — Sunday

Welfare check on Ralphs Road

Medical call on Carter Street

Attempted breaks in on Westlake Drive

Domestic violence on Ralphs Road

Unwanted person on Traxler Road

Medical call on Concordia Avenue

Miscellaneous call on Doty Road

Medical call on Hammett Addition Circle

Miscellaneous call on Moose Lodge Road

Disturbance on US84

Fire on Grayson Road

Medical call on JJ Pruitt Road

Medical call on 5th Street

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Medical call on McMillin Road

Reports — Saturday

Miscellaneous call on US84

Medical call on Vidalia Meadows

Medical call on Concordia Drive

Death on Doty Road

Medical call on Oak Harbor Lane

Fire on Plouden Bayou Road

Officer needs assistance on Louisiana 425

Unwanted person on Belle Grove Circle

Medical call on Ferriday Place Boulevard

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 565

Fire on Louisiana 129

Theft on north grove

Fire on US84

Theft on Grape Street

Auto Accident on US84

Disturbance on Lake Drive

Miscellaneous call on Cash Bayou Road

Disturbance on Virginia

Miscellaneous call on Lynwood Drive

Suspicious person on Young Road

Reckless driving on US84

Reckless driving on Broadway

Medical call on Louisiana 425

Disturbance on north commerce

Arrest on warrant on Morris road

Disturbance on Shady Acres Circle

Disturbance on Louisiana Avenue

Fire on Burns Alley

Miscellaneous call on Lynn Street

Reports — Friday

Theft on Louisiana 129

Medical call on Bill Johnson Drive

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Officer needs assistance on Woodland Avenue

Officer needs assistance on Mack Moore Road

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Medical call on Carter Street

Nuisance animals on Porter Wagner Road

Fire on Louisiana 425

Fire on Ron Road

Unwanted person Moose Lodge Road

Fire on Rabb Road

Fire on Smith Lane

Medical call on Louisiana 15

Theft on Ralph Trailer Park

Medical call on Mount Lane

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 15

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on Cemetery Road

Fire on Bingham Street

Fire on 7th Street

Medical call on Magnolia Street

Medical call on Louisiana 565

Unwanted person on Morace Road

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 909

Medical call on Audobon Acres Circle

Suspicious person on Levens Addition Road

Medical call on Vidalia drive

Suspicious person on Louisiana 15

Disturbance on Lincoln Avenue

Medical call on EE Wallace Boulevard

Disturbance on North Commerce Street

Medical call on Traxler Road