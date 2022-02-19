Airport project perched for takeoff

A recent air study shows more than 800 people a week are buying airline tickets and flying out of other airports when they could be flying out of Natchez. For once, this is good news to hear.

This study could play a key role in establishing a commercial airline tenant at our existing Natchez Adams County Airport, particularly when it comes to funding a project that would make that possible.

Much work has been done and is ongoing to fix the runways and prepare our airport for commercial air service, but still more work needs to be done to get the terminal building ready and up to par with today’s standards.

Until then, it would be hard to convince any commercial airline to park their craft here.

If the Miss Lou is to continue to grow economically, a part of that is opening up the waterway, highway, railway and skyway for people to travel to and from here with ease.

While it could still be decades away, the dream of having Interstate 14 come through Natchez is coming closer to reality.

To add to that, a plan has been introduced to Concordia, Tensas, Madison and East Carroll parishes to lay down a new railway that could potentially come through Vidalia and Natchez. A plan is also being worked out to raise Silver Street and build a new dock to give river cruise lines easier access to a Natchez landing.

Airport Director Richard Nelson recently spoke to local officials about $1 million and $2.5 million grants out there that could help the airport achieve the goal of hosting commercial airlines. This too is great news. We hope our leaders can also see the airport’s potential and support and funds that could make this goal a reality.