ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: Radio station to host live town hall about violence in Natchez

NATCHEZ — The Natchez radio station 97.7FM-WTYJ will host a live town hall discussion tonight at 7 p.m. in response to the increase in violence in the city, particularly among youth.

Just last Thursday, 16-year-old Marquez Brown from Natchez was shot and killed on Jackson Street just off of Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Police have charged 18-year-old Jordan Caston with first-degree murder and shooting inside of the city limits, stating Caston “had the intent to kill” Brown without giving any motive.

This event comes within a few weeks of two 15-year-olds being injured in another shooting just a few blocks away on East Oak Street.

The radio group called tonight’s forum a “come to Jesus meeting” that will include a panel of area pastors along with Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry and Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten. Other participants include Rev. Melvin White, Rev. Clifton Marvel, Rev. Stanley Searcy, Rev. Isaac Tenner, Rev. Robbie Cade Furdge and moderated live by 97.7 The Beat staff.

Listeners may tune in at 7 p.m. tonight on 97.7 The Beat, natchezradio.com or on the Facebook page, 97.7 The Beat Natchez. During the live, a community Q&A will take place via the comment section on Facebook.