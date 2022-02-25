Death of Warren County jail inmate under investigation

Published 8:17 am Friday, February 25, 2022

By The Associated Press

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a Mississippi jail inmate who died at a hospital.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the death of the Warren County inmate, The Vicksburg Post reported.

He died Wednesday at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said.

The inmate experienced a medical emergency in the jail Tuesday and was taken by ambulance to Merit Health River Region and later transferred to UMMC, where he died, Pace said.

Authorities are awaiting results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The inmate’s name wasn’t released.

