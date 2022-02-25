Golden Eagles get in quality work in shoulder pads, rain Friday morning

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Southern Miss overcame some rain during the early portion of its fourth football spring practice here Friday morning and the Golden Eagles managed to get some quality work in shoulder pads and shorts on the game field at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

Part of that quality work for the Golden Eagles was their first chance to hit in some live situations.

“Another great day for us,” said second-year coach Will Hall. “It was a little misty and rainy at first, but the Good Lord cleared it up for us. We tackled for the first time with a lot of good tackling periods. We saw a lot of physicality and I can’t wait to get in there to see the tape because there was a lot of good plays on both sides (of the ball).”

Email newsletter signup

Hall went on to say that the offensive line is getting better in understanding what is expected of them, while also praising the receiver corps for their continuing to make plays in practice as well as the quarterback play, especially from redshirt freshman Ty Keyes.

Hall said that the team will take some time to take care of their bodies before returning to action practice fields late next week.

“We have knocked four out and we have 11 (practices) left,” said Hall. “We will take five days to get our bodies back healthy and we will come back and do it again.”

The Golden Eagles are not expected to hit the practice fields again until Thursday morning, March 3.