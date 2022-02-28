Dec. 4, 1930 – Feb. 20, 2022

“I have fought a good fight. I have finished my course. I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7-8

Funeral services for our dear beloved Roosevelt Logan Sr., 91, of Natchez, who passed away on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at his home surrounded by his wife, kids, grandkids, family and friends will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Church of Jesus Christ God’s Son at 241 Morgantown Road, Natchez, With Bishop Gregory Watkins officiating under the direction of Robert D. Mackel and Sons Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Interment will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery.

The body will lie in state at the church on Saturday, March 5, from noon until service time.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 4, at Robert D. Mackel and Sons Funeral Home Chapel from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Roosevelt, known as “Shugg” was survived by his wife of 47 years Edith Logan, his kids Roosevelt (Kim), Audrey, Susie (Bozell), Luetisia, Monique, (RET) SFC Aaron Sr. (Tanya), Robert (Schlisa), Jameria and Jamez, 26 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren and a brother Billy Logan.

Social distancing and masks will be enforced at all times.