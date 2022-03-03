John Butler

NATCHEZ – A ceremony celebrating the life of John Marlyn Butler were held on Thursday, at 11 a.m., at First United Pentecostal Church, Denham Springs, visitation began at 9 a.m. Graveside service were held at 3:30 p.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Natchez, MS.

Mr. Butler was born in Jena, LA on Oct. 30, 1938, and passed from this life on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Harvest Manor Healthcare Center at the age of 83 years.

He was a resident of Denham Springs, and a past resident of Concordia Parish, a current member of First United Pentecostal Church, Denham Springs and a former member of Pentecostals of the Miss-Lou, Ferriday. He was a retired barber and an agent with Shelter Insurance. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was an avid guitar player.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin H. Butler, Sr. and Isalee Corley Butler; first wife, Janie Shirlene Butler; second wife, Marcia Butler; brothers, Ronald, Ben and Delo Butler and a stepson, Dale Book Jr.

Survivors include his daughter, Cynthia Butler Kelly (Donnie); son, Anthony Butler (Phyllis); stepdaughters, Yvette Estelle (Donnie), Dina Pennington (Rev. Shannon) and Summer Michot (John Eric); siblings, Fairlean Cupples, Margie Whatley, Davis Butler (Ann) and Rev. Donald Butler (Margaret); twelve grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, host of nieces, nephews, and some great friends.

Arrangements with Church Funeral Services