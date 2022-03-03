April 28, 2004 – Feb. 20, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Tre’Von Jaron Washington, 17, of Alexandria, LA formerly of Natchez who died Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Alexandra will be held Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church – The Vision Center with Pastor Stanley Searcy officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022, from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 10 a.m. until time of the service at the church. Masks are required and we are practicing social distancing.

Tre’Von was born April 28, 2004, the son of Johana Ransom Brown and Walter “BooA” Washington, Jr. He was a 11th grader at Bolton High School in Alexandria where he was a member of the track team and a welding student. Tre’Von was employed at McDonald’s and a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church – The Vision Center. He loved to dance and create you-tube and TikTok videos.

He is preceded in death by his father, Walter “BooA” Washington.

Tre’Von leaves to cherish his memories: mother, Johana Ransom Brown (Kenny Freeman); son, Khyson Hakeem Payne; brothers, Greg Holmes, Jr. and Tyric Griffin; one sister, Londyn Bradley; grandparents, Cynthia and Walter Washington, Sr., Tywana (Clarence) Jones; Roderick Ransom, Sr. (Christine) and Nancy Mosby; great grandparents, Bessie Ransom and Frederick Lloyd; aunts, Angel Washington (James), Gambrell Bouldin (Jamal), Bernadette White (Barry); uncles, Roderick Ransom (Tameka) and Ray J. Ransom; cousins; other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com