Former Louisiana fire chief arrested on various criminal charges 

SANDY LAKE — State police arrested the former fire chief of the Catahoula Parish Sandy Lake Fire Department this week, who has been charged with fraudulently stealing $40,000 worth of funds from the department.

According to a news release from the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Alexandria Field Office, they were asked by the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate allegations of criminal acts by the former fire chief in February.

As a result of the investigation, 66-year-old Robert Squyres of Jonesville was arrested for forgery, bank fraud, malfeasance in office and felony theft.

The allegations involved public funds that were controlled by the SLFD, according to LSP. With the assistance of the Louisiana Legislative Auditor and the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office, Troopers were able to determine that Squyres misappropriated or fraudulently obtained approximately $40,000 of SLFD funds between 2017 and 2020.

Based on the findings of the investigation and information obtained, Troopers were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Squyres. He was arrested and booked into the Catahoula Parish Jail on Thursday.

