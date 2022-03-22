Crime Reports: March 20, 2022
Published 2:48 pm Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Thursday
Alphonso Jermal Green, 43, 5 Rickman Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $212.50.
Arrests — Wednesday
Zachary D-Allen Robinson, 32, 337 Dumas Drive, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Bond set at $500.00.
Tatanya Ali Smith, 22 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Bond set at $750.00.
Tykerria Nyshay Wilkins, 19, 100 Southmoor Drive, Natchez, on charge of embezzlement – failure to maintain accurate record. No bond set.
Reports — Friday
False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Wood Avenue.
Reports — Thursday
Petit larceny on Lower Woodville Road.
Malicious mischief on Marquette Avenue.
Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Stolen vehicle on Oak Hill Drive.
Two traffic stops on Brenham Avenue.
Abandoned vehicle on Dunbarton Road.
Traffic stop on East Oak Street.
Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.
Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Threats on Winston Hill Alley.
Assisting motorist on Fourth Street.
Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.
Accident on Homochitto Street.
Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.
Hit and run on U.S. 61 South.
False alarm on North Union Street.
Reports — Wednesday
False alarm on Devereux Drive.
False alarm on U.S. 61 North.
Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.
Intelligence report on Providence Road.
False alarm on U.S. 61 North Suite B.
Traffic stop on North Commerce Street.
Two warrants/affidavits on U.S. 61 North.
False alarm on East Franklin Street.
Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Breaking and entering on West First Street.
Juvenile problem on Prentiss Street.
False alarm on St. Catherine Street.
Accident on St. Catherine Street.
Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Two traffic stops on Woodlawn Avenue.
Traffic stop on Oak Street.
Traffic stop on North Pearl Street.
Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.
Four traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.
Accident on Franklin Street.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.
Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.
Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Thursday
Rebert Randolph Tolbert, 48, 634 Brady Road, Hattiesburg, on charge of reckless driving. Held on $500.00 bond.
Arrests — Wednesday
Joshua Samuel Hill, 28, 504 North Union Street, Natchez, on charge of burglary; breaking of dwelling. Held on $40,000 bond.
Reports — Friday
False alarm on U.S. 61 North.
Reports — Thursday
Warrant/affidavit on Duck Pond Road.
Abandoned vehicle on Garden Circle.
Two intelligence reports on State Street.
Trespassing on Jason Court.
Pursuit on Lower Woodville Road.
Traffic stop on Woodlawn Avenue.
Shots fired on Lower Woodville Road.
Traffic stop on Ivy Lane.
Civil matter on Village Square Boulevard.
Reports — Wednesday
Harassment on State Street.
Intelligence report on Carmel Church Road.
Warrant/affidavit on State Street.
Accident on Chance Road.
Intelligence report on State Street.
Domestic disturbance on Old Highway 84 No. 1.
Traffic stop at Providence Ball Park.
Civil matter on Grafton Heights Road.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Thursday
John David Gama, 20, 1157 Pecan Acres, Vidalia, on charges of domestic abuse battery, possession of marijuana cultivating and possession of marijuana.
Dorian Richard Guillot, 44, 1635 Azalea Avenue, Vidalia, on charges of bank fraud, principle to simple burglary, simple criminal damage to property.
Norwood J. Thornton, 75, 11829 Louisiana 1, Lettsworth, Louisiana, court sentence to a fine of $315 for status on driving under suspension.
Joi V. Cuebber, 28, 252 Bayou Drive, Ferriday, court sentenced to 30 days suspension, credit for four days time served for disturbing the peace, simple battery.
Justin I Tarver, 41, 226 Lynn Haven Drive, Vidalia, court sentenced to five days default no insurance, no drivers license and not having proper equipment, fine of $145.
Miranda R. Spurs, 43, 329 Doty Road, Ferriday, court sentenced to fine of $285 for speeding, driving under suspension, forfeit cash bond.
Mauriea Harbor, 47, 100 Levee Heights Road, Ferriday, court sentenced to three days default, no seat belt, driving under suspension, fine of $50.
Reports — Thursday
Auto Accident on North Oak Street
Auto theft on Carter Street
Disturbance on Pecan Acres Lane
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Auto theft on Pear Street
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Medical call on Front Street
Unwanted person on Stephens Road
Medical call on Shady Acres Circle
Drug law violation on Pecan Acres Lane
Disturbance on Morris Road
Miscellaneous call on Belle Grove Circle
Sale to Minors on Ferriday Drive
Miscellaneous call on Doyle Road
Medical call on Green Acres Road