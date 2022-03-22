Crime Reports: March 20, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Alphonso Jermal Green, 43, 5 Rickman Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $212.50.

Arrests — Wednesday

Zachary D-Allen Robinson, 32, 337 Dumas Drive, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Bond set at $500.00.

Tatanya Ali Smith, 22 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Bond set at $750.00.

Tykerria Nyshay Wilkins, 19, 100 Southmoor Drive, Natchez, on charge of embezzlement – failure to maintain accurate record. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Wood Avenue.

Reports — Thursday

Petit larceny on Lower Woodville Road.

Malicious mischief on Marquette Avenue.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Stolen vehicle on Oak Hill Drive.

Two traffic stops on Brenham Avenue.

Abandoned vehicle on Dunbarton Road.

Traffic stop on East Oak Street.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Threats on Winston Hill Alley.

Assisting motorist on Fourth Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Hit and run on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on North Union Street.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Providence Road.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North Suite B.

Traffic stop on North Commerce Street.

Two warrants/affidavits on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on East Franklin Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Breaking and entering on West First Street.

Juvenile problem on Prentiss Street.

False alarm on St. Catherine Street.

Accident on St. Catherine Street.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on Woodlawn Avenue.

Traffic stop on Oak Street.

Traffic stop on North Pearl Street.

Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.

Four traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.

Accident on Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Rebert Randolph Tolbert, 48, 634 Brady Road, Hattiesburg, on charge of reckless driving. Held on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Joshua Samuel Hill, 28, 504 North Union Street, Natchez, on charge of burglary; breaking of dwelling. Held on $40,000 bond.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Thursday

Warrant/affidavit on Duck Pond Road.

Abandoned vehicle on Garden Circle.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Trespassing on Jason Court.

Pursuit on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Woodlawn Avenue.

Shots fired on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Ivy Lane.

Civil matter on Village Square Boulevard.

Reports — Wednesday

Harassment on State Street.

Intelligence report on Carmel Church Road.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Accident on Chance Road.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Domestic disturbance on Old Highway 84 No. 1.

Traffic stop at Providence Ball Park.

Civil matter on Grafton Heights Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

John David Gama, 20, 1157 Pecan Acres, Vidalia, on charges of domestic abuse battery, possession of marijuana cultivating and possession of marijuana.

Dorian Richard Guillot, 44, 1635 Azalea Avenue, Vidalia, on charges of bank fraud, principle to simple burglary, simple criminal damage to property.

Norwood J. Thornton, 75, 11829 Louisiana 1, Lettsworth, Louisiana, court sentence to a fine of $315 for status on driving under suspension.

Joi V. Cuebber, 28, 252 Bayou Drive, Ferriday, court sentenced to 30 days suspension, credit for four days time served for disturbing the peace, simple battery.

Justin I Tarver, 41, 226 Lynn Haven Drive, Vidalia, court sentenced to five days default no insurance, no drivers license and not having proper equipment, fine of $145.

Miranda R. Spurs, 43, 329 Doty Road, Ferriday, court sentenced to fine of $285 for speeding, driving under suspension, forfeit cash bond.

Mauriea Harbor, 47, 100 Levee Heights Road, Ferriday, court sentenced to three days default, no seat belt, driving under suspension, fine of $50.

Reports — Thursday

Auto Accident on North Oak Street

Auto theft on Carter Street

Disturbance on Pecan Acres Lane

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Auto theft on Pear Street

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Medical call on Front Street

Unwanted person on Stephens Road

Medical call on Shady Acres Circle

Drug law violation on Pecan Acres Lane

Disturbance on Morris Road

Miscellaneous call on Belle Grove Circle

Sale to Minors on Ferriday Drive

Miscellaneous call on Doyle Road

Medical call on Green Acres Road