Pere unofficial winner of Concordia Parish School Board election

Published 5:55 am Sunday, March 27, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

CONCORDIA PARISH — Voters across Concordia Parish went to the polls to vote in a special election for the Concordia Parish School Board. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Republican Nicky Pere is unofficially shown as the winner according to the Louisiana Secretary of State. 

Pere, was appointed by the school board to temporarily fill the seat vacated by John Bostic as he retired before the end of his term. He earned 346 votes of the 512 ballots cast Saturday. 

His opponent Mathew Taunton received 166 votes. 

Email newsletter signup

Unofficial voter turnout was 17.5 percent.

 

More News

Louisiana revamping remedial classes for college students

The Dart: Natchez woman stays busy to keep her mind occupied

Top Mississippi lawmakers reach deal on income tax cut

Watch: Natchez Powwow celebrates heritage with stickball, dancing

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    What's the best thing about spring in Natchez?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections