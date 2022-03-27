Pere unofficial winner of Concordia Parish School Board election

CONCORDIA PARISH — Voters across Concordia Parish went to the polls to vote in a special election for the Concordia Parish School Board. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Republican Nicky Pere is unofficially shown as the winner according to the Louisiana Secretary of State.

Pere, was appointed by the school board to temporarily fill the seat vacated by John Bostic as he retired before the end of his term. He earned 346 votes of the 512 ballots cast Saturday.

His opponent Mathew Taunton received 166 votes.

Unofficial voter turnout was 17.5 percent.