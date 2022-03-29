Joan Nelson

Published 2:53 pm Tuesday, March 29, 2022

By Staff Reports

Oct. 2, 1933 – March 23, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Joan Nelson, 88, of Natchez, MS, who died March 23, 2022, at Riverbridge Specialty Hospital in Vidalia, LA, will be at 11 a.m., Friday, April 1, 2022, at Mercy Seat Baptist Church, with Rev. Walter Sago, officiating.

Burial will follow at Mercy Seat Baptist Church Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be from 5 until 6 p.m., Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Online condolences can be sent at www.bateastememorial.com.

More Obituaries

Nancy Carter Jefferson

Willie Mae Fitzgerald Washington

Pamela Kay Sikes

Hubert Wayne Gray

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    What's the best thing about spring in Natchez?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections