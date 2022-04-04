UPDATE: Adams County government offices, Holy Family delay opening for anticipated weather

Holy Family Early Learning Center as well as City of Natchez and Adams County offices, apart from essential emergency personnel, plan to delay opening Tuesday morning for anticipated severe weather expected to pass through the area.

Community Liaison Officer Neifa Hardy said apart from essential workers, city and county offices plan to open at 9 a.m. and will continue to monitor the weather in the morning to see if the offices will need to remain closed longer.

Public schools in Concordia Parish and Adams County plan to continue with their regularly scheduled hours Tuesday and are also continuing to monitor weather conditions for any changes, school officials said.

Email newsletter signup

This story will be updated with any other closings due to the anticipated weather.