Court case conclusions: April 6, 2022

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of March 25-31:

Lucille Ann Britt charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Email newsletter signup

Lucille Ann Britt charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Lucille Ann Britt charged with tampering with physical evidence. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of March 25-31:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, March 30:

Kedric Bindon, Age N/A, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days with 28 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Anthony King, 39, pleaded guilty to three counts of false pretenses. Sentenced to 90 days suspended on each count. Fine set at $548.75 on each count. Restitution set at $107.48, $107.68 on second count, and $105.00 on third count.

Carson Jerome Thornburg, 37, pleaded guilty to simple assault/domestic violence. Sentenced to 30 days with 26 days suspended. Four days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Kenneth Hunter, 52, pleaded guilty to public drunk. Sentenced to 10 days with six days suspended. To serve four days in jail. No fine assessed.

Charles Woods Jr., 31, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Banned from Sports Center. Fine set at $748.75.

Charles Woods Jr., 31, pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a controlled substance. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $523.75.

Helen Asia Batteaste, 19, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Banned from premises of 425-B Watts Avenue. Fine set at $748.75.

Daquiria Venicha Hunt, 29, pleaded guilty to forgery. Sentenced to 90 days with 87 days suspended. Three days credit for time served. Banned from Natchez Market. Fine set at $948.75.

Tyran Jabari Newman, 25, pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon. Sentenced to 90 days with 74 days suspended. Sixteen days credit for time served. Weapon forfeited. Fine set at $748.75.

Tyran Jabari Newman, 25, charged with resisting or obstructing arrest. Case remanded to files.

Tuesday, March 29:

Kenya King, 18, charged with burglary, dwelling house. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Kenya King, 18, charged with burglary: all but dwelling. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jawanda White, 37, charged with larceny. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Cameron Delvin Carradine, 21, charged with controlled substance violation. Case dismissed – no probable cause found.

Anthony Carter, 56, charged with aggravated domestic violence. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Nicholas Lee Hawkins, 34, charged with controlled substance: illegal possession. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Gejuan Cartrell Jackson, 28, charged with weapons; possession of a stolen firearm. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

James Lucas, 32, charged with controlled substance violations. Case dismissed – no probable cause found.

Christopher Rounds, 33, charged with motor vehicle: possession of marijuana (1-30 grams) while operating a motor vehicle. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Andrew Jamal Smith, 30, charged with felon carrying a concealed weapon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Anthony Dewayne Smith, 18, charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Joseph Montrell Smith, 34, charged with controlled substance: illegal possession. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.