Richard Clark Williams

June 24, 1954 – April 6, 2022

VIDALIA – Funeral services for Richard “Ricky” Clark Williams, 67, of Vidalia, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Vidalia on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Rick Gillespie officiating, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Ricky was born on Thursday, June 24, 1954, in Natchez, MS and passed away Wednesday, April 06, 2022, in Alexandria, LA.

His family was very important to him, but his kids and grandkids were his pride and joy. Ricky loved spending time with his family and friends, especially if a good meal was involved. If the meal wasn’t up to his standards, he was sure to let you know “what would make it better”. Ricky never missed a chance to let his family and friends know he loved them.

Ricky’s best days started with a cup of coffee and storytelling with his buddies. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, playing the guitar, and being a “pool shark.” His greatest accomplishment was his 40-year career in law enforcement. Ricky began as a patrolman, advancing to investigator before retiring as a Police Chief.

Ricky was so loved and will dearly be missed by everyone who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mattie Randall; adopted mother/aunt, Lucy Williams; special friend, Pam Webb and best friend and cousin, Daryl Boles. Ricky leaves behind his two daughters, Stephanie Lynn Tillman and her husband, Daniel and Rikki Ann Williams-Perez; son, Anthony Dale Williams all of Vidalia, LA; two granddaughters, Heather Marie Tillman of Vidalia, LA and Madison Alexis Pittman and fiancé’ Drew Powell of Poplarville, MS; two grandsons, Connor Bryce Tillman of Vidalia, LA and Callon Wade Williams and his mom Lindsay May of Vidalia, LA; three brothers, Ruben Williams and his wife, Patsy of Greenwood, MS, Randy Williams and his wife, Susie of Natchitoches, LA, and Tommy Clark of Picayune, MS and six sisters, Johnnie Carnes and her husband, Richard of Panama City, FL, Gloria James of Shreveport, LA, Linda Reed and her husband, Rick of Lindale, TX, Cecilia Williams of Ferriday, LA, Barbara Sue Norris of Hattiesburg, MS and Pam Bolton of Hattiesburg, MS.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Vidalia from noon until service time at 2 p.m. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.