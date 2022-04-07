Oct. 5, 1928 – March 29, 2022

CANNONSBURG – Services for Willie Mae Fitzgerald Washington, 93, of Cannonsburg, who died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Cannonsburg will be held on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church with Pastor Tracy Cusic officiating.

Burial will follow at Washington Family Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. You are required to wear a mask. We are practicing social distancing.

Willie Mae was born Oct. 5, 1928, the daughter of Ella Ireland-Fitzgerald and Freddie Fitzgerald. She received her high school diploma and was a retired ITT/machine operator. Mrs. Washington was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening and cooking.

She is preceded in death by her husband, George Washington, Sr.; her parents; daughters, Georgia Washington, Lucinda Washington Perry and son, Richard Washington.

Willie Mae leaves to cherish her memories: seven sons, George Washington, Jr., Bobby Washington, Morris Washington (Carolyn), Herman Washington, Timothy Washington, Frederick Washington and Michael Washington; two daughters, Barbara White (Prince Jr.) and Betty Kaho (Clifton, Sr.); two brothers, Julius Fitzgerald of St. Louis, MO and John Tyler (Doris) of Chicago, IL; 40 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren, 39 great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

