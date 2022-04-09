Anonymous donor issues fundraising challenge, effort benefits Natchez Garden Club historic preservation

By MIMI MILLER

Special to The Natchez Democrat

NATCHEZ — For the second time within a single year, a donor has issued a fundraising challenge to the Natchez Garden Club.

Email newsletter signup

Inspired by the generosity of the previous donor, a new donor has come forward and offered to match every single donation, dollar for dollar, made between now and the end of April, with no ceiling on the total amount. This also includes tickets purchased to Magnolia Festival events and the Grand Ball, as well as winning bids on the club’s virtual online auction.

“This is an unprecedented opportunity to double the impact of a charitable donation for historic preservation in Natchez. We have so many exciting projects that will benefit from this donation. Some are on the drawing board and others are still conceptual. This amazing donation will bring some of these projects to fruition and also increase the revenue stream at Magnolia Hall,” said Donna Sessions, Natchez Garden Club president.

Donors can make a contribution in several different ways. They can make fully tax scrolling deductible tax-deductible donations (1) by mailing a check to the Preservation Society of Ellicott Hill at 214 South Pearl Street, Natchez, MS 39120, (2) by calling the Natchez Garden Club office at 601-443-9065 with credit card information, or (3) by going online to the club website at natchezgardenclub.org and scrolling down from the landing page, which is a photograph of Magnolia Hall, to the donate button below.

And, since the anonymous donor has also agreed to match the money spent on tickets to Magnolia Festival events and the Grand Ball, as well as online auction items, you can go online to the club website at natchezgardenclub.org and select “Magnolia Festival and Grand Ball 2022” to buy tickets and place auction bids.