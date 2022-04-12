Sept. 11, 1945 – April 7, 2022

NATCHEZ – Services for James Berry Pevey, 76, of Natchez, who died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Merit Hospital, will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Crosspoint Church, 285 Highland Blvd. with his granddaughter, Rev. Kelley Gay, officiating. A private burial will follow after fellowship at the church. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church.

Mr. Pevey was born Sept. 11, 1945, in New Orleans, LA, the son of the late L. B. Pevey, Jr. and Irene Lishman Pevey. He lived in Natchez most of his life. James was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served with the 46th Special Forces in Lop Buri, Thailand.

He was employed by International Paper Co. as manager of engineering and construction at the Natchez mill for 38 years.

Our “Pop” loved his country, his family and friends, and his sweet pup, Sassy. He will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Mary Lou Pevey.

Survivors include one daughter, Phyllis L. Radle and husband, Paul of Baton Rouge, LA; one son, Mickey Lawrence and wife, Dell; one brother, Tommy Pevey and wife, Beth, all of Natchez; two granddaughters, Jenny Bulkley of Baton Rouge, LA, and Kelley Gay and husband, Shannon; one grandson, Mitch Lawrence, all of Natchez; two granddaughters,

Mandi Clayton and husband, Chase of Vidalia, LA and Sydney Lawrence of Natchez; ten great-grandchildren, Drew, Seth, Ava, Brayden, Drennon, Emma, Mila, Molly, Saylor and Charlie and his niece, Cassandra Coad of Overland, KS and nephew, Eric Pevey of Savannah, GA.

The family extends their heartfelt appreciation to his wonderful caregivers, Lisa Aldridge, Katie Anderson, and Geraldine Minor; his speech therapist, Mallary Mize, and his doctors, Dr. Scott Wolfe and Dr. Jack Rodriguez.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.