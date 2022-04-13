July 2, 1929 – April 9, 2022

BROOKHAVEN – The Memorial service for Mrs. Birdie Goldie Ratcliff will be 2 p.m., Saturday, April 16, at Riverwood Family in Brookhaven, MS, with burial to follow in Concord Baptist Church Cemetery, McCall Creek, MS. Visitation will be from Noon until the time of service.

Birdie Goldie Blaise Ratcliff, 92, resident of Natchez and Brookhaven, MS, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, April 9, 2022. She passed away in her beloved Home Seekers Paradise, Brookhaven, MS.

Email newsletter signup

Birdie was born July 2, 1929, to Ernest Joseph Blaise and Lou Vella Stevens Blaise in Brookhaven. She graduated from Brookhaven High where she was proud to be a baton twirling majorette for the BHS Panthers. After graduating she worked at Stahl-Urban where she met her sweetheart, “Tom” Thomas Rankin Ratcliff. They married August 16, 1950. The newlyweds resided in Brookhaven and later moved to Natchez. They had 4 children, two boys and two girls. Birdie was a homemaker, cook, AVON Lady, sold Sarah Coventry jewelry, loved to sew and garden. Her passions where being her children’s school room mother, chaperone, ACCS Rebelette sponsor, worked with the Children’s Home in Natchez, Yard Sale Queen, but most of all she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. A member of Morgantown Baptist Church.

Birdie is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; two sisters, Elise Blaise Kuhn and Betty Joan Blaise Strawbridge and one son-in-law, Kenneth Muenlenfeld.

She is survived by two brothers and their wives, Ernest Joseph Blaise and Leonora of Camarillo, CA and Robert Earl Blaise and Opal of Brookhaven, MS; sons, Thomas Rankin Ratcliff, Jr. and Ernest Joseph Ratcliff of Natchez, MS; daughters, Linda Sue Ratcliff Muehlenfeld of Auburn, AL and Lou Ann Ratcliff Wall and husband, Joey, of Brookhaven; eight grandchildren, Emily Muehlenfeld Hill and husband, Cody, of Auburn, AL, Matt Muehlenfeld of Baton Rouge, LA, Melissa Muehlenfeld Jarrell and husband, Casey, of Peachtree City, GA, Mitch Muehlenfeld and wife, Carli, of LaGrange, GA, Laurie Wall Winge and husband, Matt, of Gillsburg, MS, Joel Wall of Gillsburg, MS, Laney Wall of New Orleans, LA, and Lindey Wall of Brookhaven, MS and nine great-grandchildren, Garren, Parker, Kaleigh, Layla, Blaise, Paxton, Piper, Jaxton and Rhett. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.