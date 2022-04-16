Save the Hall Ball is tonight at Stanton Hall

NATCHEZ — Natchezians have the opportunity to enjoy a great party with live music, silent auction and a Carriage House breakfast at midnight on Saturday and contribute to the upkeep of historic Stanton Hall and Longwood at the same time.

The Save the Hall Ball is tonight from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Stanton Hall.

The Pilgrimage Historical Association, an arm of the Pilgrimage Garden Club, began the fundraiser in 2015. John Grady Burns, Natchez native and owner of The Nest, is this year’s Save the Hall Ball honorary chairman.

“Historic preservation has been part of the work of the Pilgrimage Garden Club for many, many years. This event was created specifically to help fund the restoration and maintenance of Longwood and Stanton Hall,” Burns said. The Pilgrimage Garden Club owns both historic homes.

“As you can imagine, the upkeep on these old houses is costly. We replaced the entire room on Stanton Hall and the roof on the dependency at Longwood with funds raised at this event,” he said. “These are beautiful, historic structures and we appreciate all of the donors, whether you bought a ticket to the ball or funded a sponsorship or donated to the silent auction.”

For those who want to attend, tickets will be available at the door. Individual tickets are $100. The event is black tie.

Music will be by Big City Rhythm from Atlanta, which is a nine-piece band with horn. In addition, food for the event and the midnight breakfast will be by Wayne Bryant of The Continental Cook, who recently joined the Carriage House as its director of operations. An open bar will be available throughout the night.