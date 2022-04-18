GALLERY: Harmony at the indoor event venue; a little rain doesn’t stop park festivities

NATCHEZ — A little drizzle and gray clouds on Easter Saturday didn’t stop locals from having some fun and listening to music.

Food trucks parked on Main Street in Natchez as the second-ever “Harmony in the Park” music festival was moved upstairs inside the EPYK event venue.

Attendees danced and clapped their hands and the sounds spilled out the windows and doors into the street, luring others to come in and join.

“It’s a pretty decent crowd,” said the festival founder Jack Kelly gesturing to approximately 30 people filling seats at the front of the stage listening to YZ Ealey play the Blues.

Above are images from the festivities.