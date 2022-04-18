New law extends no-test time for expired driver’s license

Published 7:49 am Monday, April 18, 2022

By The Associated Press

JACKSON (AP) — A new law gives Mississippi residents more time to renew expired driver’s licenses without having to take a test.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 971 Thursday, and it became law immediately.

It says a license could be expired for up to five years before a person would have to take a test to renew it.

Email newsletter signup

Under current law, a test is required if a driver’s license has been expired 18 months.

More News

GALLERY: Harmony at the indoor event venue; a little rain doesn’t stop park festivities

New apiary creating buzz at Mississippi State University

HAPPY EASTER! Here are scenes from a Friday Easter egg hunt at Stanton Hall

UPDATE: Man allegedly pulls gun on brother and is shot during tussle

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Will you attend a church service on Easter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections