FERRIDAY — Memorial service for Janie Marie Fowler, 87, of Ferriday, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 10 a.m. with Pastor Troy Boleware officiating.

Janie was born on Monday, August 27, 1934, in Jonesboro, LA and passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Ferriday, LA. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and painting. Janie was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jaroan Ellis “Sonny” Fowler; parents, Arnold Cle Silcox and Carrie Mae Poe Lowrey; three infant children, Jaroan, Janice, and Kenneth Fowler; and brother, William Romand Lawrence.

Janie leaves behind her daughter, Renee Carlton & her husband Billy of Jonesville, LA; son, Kevin Fowler of Ferriday, LA; eight grandchildren, Rachel Smith & her husband Brad Smalling of West Monroe, LA, Wesley Smith & his wife Delanea of Lafayette, LA, Daniel Carlton & his wife Morgan of Lafayette, LA, Sarah Cosper of Vidalia, LA, Christopher Fowler of Shreveport, LA, Steven Fowler of Shreveport, LA, Jonathon Fowler of Ferriday, LA and Zoe Fowler of West Monroe, LA; and ten great-grandchildren, Candie, Aidan, and Kian Smith, Hayden, Caleb, and Henry Cosper, Avery and Brantley Carlton, Ryker Arceneaux, and Xander Smalling. She also leaves behind her church family at Sycamore Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 8 a.m. until service time at 10 a.m.

