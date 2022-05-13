Melvin Douglas Rankin, Sr.

April 10, 1960 – April 26, 2022

Melvin went to his eternal rest on April 26, 2022, at Winkler County Hospital in Kermit, TX.

He was born April 10, 1960, in Fayette, MS to Judge Rankin and Annie James Rankin.

Email newsletter signup

Melvin was baptized at a young age where he was a member of Taylor’s Chapel Baptist Church in Fayette, MS until he moved from this area.

Mr. Rankin attended Jefferson County High School, the Class of 1978. He held several employment positions through his adult life, but his greatest gift was being a well-known, skilled and enthusiastic carpenter in that using his God Given talents to make others smile was always his goal.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Judge Rankin and Annie James Rankin; grandmother, Bessie M. Newman; brothers, Lieutenant Rankin and Percy Rankin; sisters, Jessie Lee Smith, Thelma Merritt and Earnestine Fitzgerald.

Melvin leaves to cherish his memories, a loving, devoted wife, Marsha Rankin, Kermit, TX, two daughters, Myeshia Rankin (Richard), Virginia Beach, VA, Macashia Rankin, Kermit, TX; three sons, Melvin Rankin, Jr. (Kaylee), Portland, OR, Michael Rankin and Marquavious Rankin both of Kermit, TX; two brothers, Willie Rankin (Mamie), Ivory Rankin (Yvonne); four sisters, Jessie Tyler, Fayette, MS, Elizabeth Thomas, Natchez, MS, Shirley McBride, Vicksburg, MS, Marilyn R. Felton (Lee), Fayette, MS and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. A very special friend, Ray Charles Frye.

A balloon release in memory of Melvin D. Rankin, Sr. will be held by family members, friends and the Class of 1978 on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Taylor’s Chapel Baptist Church, Fayette, MS at 11:30 am.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.