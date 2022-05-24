Accused killer Jessica Aldridge to be sentenced Friday at 1 p.m. in Adams County Circuit Courtroom

NATCHEZ — Sentencing for Jessica Aldridge, 34, accused of gunning down her boyfriend, is set for Friday at 1 p.m. in Judge Forrest A. “Al” Johnson Jr.’s Sixth Circuit Courtroom at the Adams County Courthouse.

Johnson is filling in temporarily for Judge Lillie Blackmon Sanders, who is out on medical leave.

Aldridge made an unexpected open plea in April to manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a felon. An open plea means she does not have any type of deal for a specific sentence as a result of the plea.

Email newsletter signup

Aldridge was charged with murdering her longtime boyfriend, Joseph Cupit, 41, on March 17, 2019, at 27 Benbrook Road, Aldridge’s home.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch appointed an attorney general special assistant to prosecute the case against Aldridge after Sanders removed Sixth District Attorney Shamica Collins’ office because of a potential conflict.

According to law enforcement records, Cupit was found lying by his vehicle by the roadway outside the home. At the time, Aldridge told deputies she and Cupit got into a heated argument and that Cupit choked her.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said at the time the victim was trying to leave the residence and was trying to get into his vehicle. Eyewitnesses allegedly corroborated the verbal dispute, but not the physical aspects, including the choking. Witnesses told deputies Aldridge fired the shots from the residence.

During her time in jail, Aldridge got pregnant and was released on several occasions on house arrest, only to violate the terms of her release. She is back in the Adams County Jail, awaiting sentencing.