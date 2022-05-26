Weather forecast: May 27, 2022

NATCHEZ — Grab the sunglasses and sunscreen. It looks like we have a pleasant Friday ahead of an equally pleasant Memorial Day weekend ahead.

The National Weather Service in Jackson forecasts sunny skies with a high of 83 on Friday. Friday night, expect a low around 59 with clear skies.

On Saturday, meteorologists predict sunny skies with a high of 87 and another clear night with a low around 64.

Email newsletter signup

No chance of showers is in the area’s forecast until Thursday, when a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms are expected.

The Mississippi River stage at Natchez was 46.19 feet and falling at 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. Flood stage is 48 feet.

The sun will set Friday night at 8:03 p.m. and will rise at 6:03 a.m. Saturday.