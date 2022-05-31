Fetus found at industrial wastewater treatment plant

Editor’s note: The fetus was reportedly found at the industrial wastewater treatment facility on River Terminal Road. This facility is not part of the city water treatment system, as was originally reported.

NATCHEZ — Authorities have recovered the remains of what appears to be a 16-week-old fetus at a Natchez wastewater treatment plant on River Terminal Road, where it appears to have been discarded.

Adams County Coroner James Lee said the Adams County Sheriff’s Office called him to respond to what appeared to be a human fetus inside a drainage system at the plant on Tuesday morning.

Email newsletter signup

“Upon my arrival, I noticed a fetus that appeared to be (16 weeks) gestational age laying in sewage,” Lee said.

Lee said he recovered the remains and contacted the Mississippi Crime Lab for autopsy and DNA samples, but they refused the case.

“The Adams County Sheriff was given the authorization to send the fetus to another lab for DNA and disposal,” Lee said. “My heart is broken. I pray for the people who disposed of this child the way they did.”

This story will be updated with more information.