Sept. 12, 1944 – May 29, 2022

NATCHEZ — Margaret Charlene Stump, 77, of Natchez passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Natchez.

Mrs. Stump was born September 12, 1944, in Natchez, the daughter of Charles Reynolds and Evelyn Anderson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Stump, Sr.; one sister, Deborah Anderson; and one brother, Rollie Anderson.

Survivors include her mother, Evelyn Anderson; son, Chuck Stump, Jr. of Natchez; daughter in law, Sharon Stump of Wakefield, MA; sister, Becky Riley of LA; brothers, Robert Anderson and Charles Anderson of LA; granddaughters, Lauren Stump of North Andover, MA, Laura Frezza of Winter Park, FL, and Cheryl Frezza of Wakefield, MA.

