Aug. 19, 1966 – May 25, 2022

APOPKA, FL – Victoria Robinson Butler, loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend, transitioned from her earthly life to her heavenly home on May 25, 2022. “Vicki” was born on August 19, 1966, in Natchez, MS. She was the youngest of five children born to S.L. and Gloria Robinson. She accepted Christ into her life and was a long-time member of Jerusalem Baptist Church before relocating to Florida.

She was a 1984 graduate of South Natchez High School and was a member of the Colonel’s Ladies dance team in her senior year. Vicki attended and graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi where she was a member of the Mu Nu Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Vicki was blessed with two beautiful daughters, Erica and Natalie, from her late husband, Bruce Martin.

Vicki married Norris Butler in 2018. Huge fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they enjoyed attending the Buccaneers football games, spending time on their boat and entertaining close friends and family,

To cherish and honor her memory, Vicki leaves her husband, Norris Butler; daughter, Erica Martin, of Orlando, FL; brothers, Gregory Robinson of Natchez, MS and S. L. Robinson, Jr. (Marilyn) of Pflugerville, TX; sisters, Linda Robinson of Upper Marlboro, MD and Patricia Robinson Royal (Herbert) of Murphy, TX and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Vicki was preceded in death by her daughter, Natalie Martin and both parents.

Homegoing Service will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Journey Christian Church in Apopka, FL under the direction of Mitchell’s Funeral Home.