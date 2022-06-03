LDWF announces road reopens at Wildlife Management Area

Published 7:15 am Friday, June 3, 2022

By Staff Reports

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has re-opened the south entrance to vehicle traffic at the J.C. “Sonny” Gilbert Wildlife Management Area (WMA). Necessary repairs have been completed.

J.C. “Sonny” Gilbert WMA is located approximately six miles west of Sicily Island off of Louisiana Highway 8 or Louisiana Highway 915. For more information, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/jc-sonny-gilbert or contact Mitch McGee at 318-343-4044 or mmcgee@wlf.la.gov.

Email newsletter signup

More Sports

Softball Roundup: June 3, 2022

Running trotlines: 17 teams compete in annual Memorial Day Weekend Tournament

Youth Softball Roundup: May 24 to May 31, 2022

AC’s Freeman 2022 All-Metro Boys Basketball Coach of the Year

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Do you think tighter regulation on who can buy assault rifles would help prevent loss of life in mass shootings?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections