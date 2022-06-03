July 16, 1938 – May 30, 2022

Louis Viccinelli, 83, of Austin, Texas passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022. Louis “Booty” Viccinelli was born on July 16, 1938, in Natchez, Mississippi, the son of Premo and Mae Viccinelli. He was a graduate of Cathedral High School, played football at the University of Southern Mississippi, and graduated from Delta State. Louis lived in Texas for most of his life, in Houston, Odessa, Big Spring, and Austin. He led a life filled with laughter and love which he shared with all those around him. He possessed the ability to have everyone in the room laughing at a moment’s notice and was literally the life of the party. Though Louis lived most of his life in Texas, his heart was always in Natchez. His loving family and friends will gather in Natchez for final rites and to celebrate a life well-lived.

Louis was preceded in death by his sisters, JoAnn V. Byrne Vance, Euna Mae Viccinelli Shell, Flora Viccinelli Freeman, and brother, Premo Phillip Viccinelli, and nephew, Bryan Byrne.

Survivors include his children: Phillip Viccinelli of Austin, Texas, Gina Viccinelli of Dallas, Texas, and Shane Viccinelli and his husband, Thomas Duncan, of Los Angeles, California; grandchildren, Mia Viccinelli Urquhart and her husband, Christian Urquhart, Ava Viccinelli, Isabella Acosta, and Maria Acosta; brother-in-law Sonny Vance; nephews Johnny Byrne and his wife, Charlotte, John Phillip Shell and his wife, Connie, Bobby Sullivan Shell and his wife, Aggie, James Freeman, Jr. and his wife, Darlene, and Steve Freeman; nieces Karen Burgess and her husband, Mike, and Brenda Rasco and her husband, Chuck, Maria Ann O’Neal and her husband, Mike, and Wanda E. Sebille and her husband, Johnny.

Visitation will be at 9 a.m. on June 8, 2022, at St. Mary Basilica with services to follow at 10:00 a.m. with Father Aaron Williams officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Phillip Viccinelli, Shane Viccinelli, Thomas Duncan, Christian Urquhart, Modie Mascagni, and Charles Mascagni.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cathedral School in Natchez, MS or the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.