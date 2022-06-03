Southern Miss defeats Army as All-American Hall shines

HATTIESBURG – Southern Miss sophomore right-handed pitcher Tanner Hall (Zachary, La.) added to his list of accolades Thursday by being named first team All-America at starting pitcher by Collegiate Baseball.

The sophomore opened up the Eagle’s 2022 Regional outing against Army and led the Eagles to a 2-0 win from the rubber. He tossed eight innings and issued nine strikeouts giving up just four hits to the Black Knights. Hall earned the win with 109 pitches thrown and Landon Harper came in the ninth inning to earn a save on nine pitches.

Hall’s All-American honor adds to his list of accomplishments this season which includes Conference USA Pitcher of the Year, the Ferriss Trophy winner for top collegiate baseball player in the state of Mississippi, a semifinalist for both the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy and an invite to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team training camp later this month.

In 2022, Hall posted an 8-2 record in 16 appearances (14 starts) with a 2.69 earned run average and one combined shutout. In a team-high 93 2/3 innings, Hall fanned 130 and walked just 11 through the Conference USA Tournament while opponents are hitting .228.

His strikeout-to-walk ratio of 11.82 ranks No. 3 nationally, while his strikeout total holds a No. 7 spot among the nation’s leaders. In addition, Hall’s walks allowed per nine innings (1.06) ranks No. 9 in the country.

Hall is the school’s first Golden Eagle to earn first-team honors since Nick Sandlin did it in 2018. It also is the third consecutive year the program has enjoyed having at least one pitcher on its All-America squads.