Services for Mitchell Gene Aswell will be at 11 a.m., Monday, June 6, 2022, at Eva Church of God, Monterey, LA with Bro. Dustin Davis officiating. Visitation will be from 5 p.m., Sunday, June 5th until the time of service at 11 a.m., Monday, June 6th at the church. Interment will be at Eva Church of God Cemetery under the direction of Magnolia Funeral Home, Alexandria, LA.

Mitchell Gene “5-0”, “ Donnie”, “MG” Aswell, 36, of Lismore, Louisiana passed away on June 2, 2022, at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, Louisiana with his family by his side. Mitchell was born in Ferriday, Louisiana on February 15, 1986. He attended and graduated from Monterey High School in 2004. After high school, he went on to pursue a career in the oil field for many years working his way up to become a Tool Pusher for Nabors. During his lifetime he met and made friends who became family with so many people because that is who he was. He was a great man, friend and mentor. Mitchell enjoyed spending time with “The Boss” doing anything and going anywhere she wanted. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, cooking on his pit, listening to old country, mud riding and jeeping. One of his many talents that never went unnoticed was his ability to keep people entertained, always.

He was preceded in death by Paternal Grandfather, Jack Shelton Aswell, and Grandmother Shirley D. Harris both of Monterey, Louisiana; Maternal Grandfather James Adams of Texas; and Uncle Curt Adams of Jonesville, Louisiana.

Those left to cherish his memory include his amazing daughter, Mia Kate “The Boss” Aswell, and her mother and friend Mikel Aswell; his loving fiancé Jenny Eames and daughters Caroline and Emalyn Hestle; his parents, Reggie and Bobbie Aswell; Cindi and Ricky Butts; Sisters, Alisa Domangue and husband Gary, and Paige Aswell; Brothers, Brandon Morgan and wife Kristy, and Dakota Butts; Maternal Grandmother, Debbie Adams; Aunts, Cindy Boyette and husband Jeff, Melissa Harris and husband Charlie, Stephanie Tarver and husband Don; his other MawMaw, Trissie Pennington; a host of cousins, nieces and nephews, friends, and his puppy, Lucy.

Pallbearers are Dakota Butts, Brandon Morgan, Blake Russell, Curtis Smith, Josh Lipsey, Ryan Pecanty, Bart Lanehart, Steed Hill, Tom Tiffee, Hart Tiffee, Joel Busby and Paul Mathis. Honorary Pallbearers are Jeff Boyette, Gary Domangue, Red Tiffee, Charlie Harris, Bobby Frith, Don Tarver, Lee Charpentier, Chad Frith, Andrew Forman, Chris Morace, Blaise Bass, Sam Martin and all who loved him as there are entirely too many to list.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.magnoliafuneralhome.com