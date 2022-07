June 5, 1995 – July 21, 2022

Services for Garrett Foster Keating, 27, of Fayette who died Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Natchez will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, at Church Hill United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. Sunday, July 24, 2022, until 10 a.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, at Church Hill United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.