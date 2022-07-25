Kathleen Marie Nunn

Jan. 1, 1926 – July 22, 2022

Services for Kathleen Marie (Kay) Nunn, 96, of Natchez who died Friday, July 2022, in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Assumption Catholic Church with Father Aaron Williams officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Assumption Catholic Church.

Mrs. Nunn was born January 01, 1926 in St. Joseph, MO the daughter of John Timothy O’Neal and Sarah Gallagher O’Neal.

She worked at Sears in Natchez for Many years. She was a volunteer at the Guardian Collection, a member of Assumption Catholic Church, the Altar Society and a member of the Auburn Garden Club.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sam A. (Buddy) Nunn; son, Richard Samuel Nunn and sister and brother-in-law, Peggy and Don Bentrup.

Survivors include her daughters, Rose Ann Nunn and Patricia Nunn; nieces, Linda Somerhauser and husband Dan Somerhauser and Sarah McCann and husband Jim McCann; and nephew, Donald Bentrup.

Pallbearers will be Dan Usnik, Jimmy Simmons, Mark Harveston, Lew Harveston, Lance Harveston and Robert Green.

Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Baroni, Louis Dallalio and William Flournoy.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Deaconess Hospice and caregivers, Courtney and Sheila.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catholic Charities or Assumption Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.