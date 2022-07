Jan. 19, 2007 – July 15, 2022

Funeral services for Anwan O. Ceasor, Jr., 15, of Las Vegas formerly of Ferriday, LA will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 11 a.m .from St. James Baptist Church in Frogmore, LA under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at the church cemetery with Pastor Eddie Schiele officiating. Mr. Ceasor died in Las Vegas.