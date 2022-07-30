Ballot finalized Concordia Parish elections

VIDALIA, La. — Louisiana voters will soon be heading to the polls for congressional primary and local elections. Election day is Nov. 8.

Here is a look at who will be on the ballot in Concordia Parish:

School Board Election

In the District 1A seat, incumbent board president Fred Butcher is challenged by Jennie Kimble; in District 1B, incumbent Dorothy Parker is unopposed; in District 2, incumbent Raymond Riley Sr. is challenged by Fred Marsalis; in District 3A, incumbent Ricky Raven is challenged by Vanessa Houck; in District 3B, incumbent Lisette Forman is unopposed; in District 4A, incumbent Derrick Carson is unopposed; in District 4B, incumbent Angela Hayes is challenged by Ronnie Lewis; in District 5A, incumbent Warren Enterkin is challenged by Sandy Roberts and R. Wayne Wilson Jr.; in District 5B—a seat vacated by John Bostic before the end of his term—incumbent Nicky Pere is challenged by Matt Taunton.

Assessor

Former Concordia Parish Tax Assessor Jerry Clark stepped down from that seat before the end of his term on March 31. Since then, his seat has been held by his chief deputy assessor, Jennie Archer. Archer announced then she would be running as the assessor in this election. She is challenged by Stephen Dawkins of Ferriday.

Vidalia races

In Vidalia only, voters will choose a town marshal and municipal judge.

Three are running for the judge’s seat, including Stuart Boykin, Ann Siddall and Hu’Cheryl Walker. Frank Duson and Dustin Lemoine qualified to run for Vidalia marshal.

Ridgecrest Mayor and Aldermen

Dorothy Evans, former Ridgecrest clerk, is challenging incumbent Veller Ray Carroll for Ridgecrest’s mayor. Three qualified for the three aldermen seats, including Connie Adair, Deborah Barrett and Charlie Brown. This will be Brown’s first term.

Other races

Voters will also choose one for U.S. Senate and one for U.S. Representative in Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District.

The incumbent Republican U.S. Senator John Kennedy faces multiple challengers in the Nov. 8 primary, including: Beryl Billiot, no party; Gary Chambers Jr., Democrat; Devin Graham, Republican; Xan John, other party; W. Thomas LaFontaine Olson, no party; Bradley McMorris, Independent; MV Vinny Mendoza, Democrat; Luke Mixon, Democrat; Salvador Rodriguez, Democrat; Aaron Sigler, Libertarian; Syrita Steib, Democrat; and Thomas Wenn, other party.

The incumbent Republican U.S. Representative in Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District, Julia Letlow, is challenged by Oscar Dantzler, Democrat; Allen Guillory, Republican; Walter Huff, Democrat; and Hunter Pullen, Republican.

Judge Elizabeth Picket is unopposed for the Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit Judge, District 1A seat.

Important dates

Here are some important dates and times to keep in mind for the upcoming election: The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail and still be eligible to vote Nov. 8 is Oct. 11. The deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is Oct. 18. Early voting is from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 25 through Nov. 1, excluding Sunday, Oct. 30.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 4:30 p.m. Nov. 4, other than for military and overseas voters. You can request an absentee ballot online at voterportal.sos.la.gov or in writing through the Registrar of Voters Office. The deadline for the registrar of voters’ office to receive a voted absentee ballot is Nov. 7 at 4:30 p.m., other than for military and overseas voters.

On election day, the polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To find out where to vote, voterportal.sos.la.gov or contact the Registrar of Voters Office located at 4001 Carter St. at 318-336-7770.