Mostly sunny, but 60 percent chance of storms this afternoon: Your forecast for Aug. 2, 2022

NATCHEZ — It’s the second day of August, which means the countdown has begun for college football fans. Most of us are a month and a day away from kickoff of the 2022 season.

Here’s hoping Mother Nature gets her infatuation with unseasonable heat out of her system by Saturday, Sept. 3. Football fan or not, most of us are longing for some crisp, cool autumn days.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Jackson say we can expect more showers and thunderstorms today, mainly this afternoon between 2 and 3 p.m. Otherwise, the day will be mostly sunny with a high near 91. With the heat index, forecasters say it will feel like 101. Winds will be southwest around 10 miles per hour. Chance of rain is 60 percent.

Tonight, forecasters predict scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy with a low around 74. Chance of rain is 50 percent.