Published 2:39 pm Thursday, August 4, 2022

By Staff Reports

CHURCH HILL – Services for Frank J. Donaldson, 81, of Las Vegas, NV formerly of Church Hill, MS who died Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Las Vegas, NV will be at Linwood Baptist Church in Church Hill, MS on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Rev. D. W. Howard officiating.  Burial will follow at Selmon Family Cemetery in Church Hill under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

