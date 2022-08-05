April 8, 1950 – Aug. 03, 2022

George S. Haymans, III died unexpectedly on August 3, 2022, from a heart attack. He was born on April 8, 1950, in Pittsburgh, PA, the eldest of two children of George Stouton Haymans, Jr. and Jeanne deNobriga Haymans. He grew up in Gainesville, GA graduating from Gainesville High School in 1968.

Haymans was a “rock hound” and has one of the finest private collections of rocks, minerals and fossils in Mississippi which he gifted to Millsaps College for students to enjoy and learn. His love of rocks and artifacts began in First Grade in North Georgia when he found dazzling minerals and Indian artifacts while on vacations with his family. This interest eventually led him to Millsaps College in Jackson, MS where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in geology in 1972. He enjoyed a recent gathering at Millsaps of Millsaps Geology classmates just a few months ago.

After attending graduate school in geology at the University of Mississippi, Haymans was trained as an engineer for Schlumberger Well Services in Ventura, CA in 1973. He worked for Schlumberger in Laurel, MS, Magnolia, AR, Shreveport, LA, and Natchez, MS. He was recognized in the drilling exploration world as one of the best well log analysts. His log examination was widely sought after and respected. He consulted for many Houston based drilling clients on deep high-pressure wells both for well analysis and well completion advisement.

In 1980, he worked for several oil and gas companies in Natchez before founding and becoming President of Petrovest, Inc. with successful oil and gas production in LA, MS, TX, ND, OK, and WY. In 1988, Haymans served as V.P. of Exploration for Tri-Quest Resources.

Haymans sought adventure and barely survived a white-water rafting expedition on the Bio Bio River in Chile, in which he was airlifted from a helicopter with broken ribs. Others on his excursion sadly did not survive the month-long journey.

Haymans had a brilliant math and science mind and was able to make complex calculations without using pen and paper. He accumulated thousands of geological drilling logs and seismic data to study regional oil production prospects. Prior to complex computer modeling systems, he developed a 3D system to identify precise locations for drilling. While being a secondary and tertiary recovery operator, he loved “wildcat drilling” or new, exploratory wells because of the risk vs. reward and the ability to test his scientific exploration theories. At one period of time in the 1980s, when the State ratio of wildcat wells that made production was 1 out of 14 (7.1%), he was successful in producing 13 out of 19 (68.4%) wells. Petrovest became highly profitable company involved exploration and BLM leasing projects throughout the country.

Haymans held Professional Geological Registrations in AL, AR, FL, LA, KY, MS, TN, TX, and WY. He was a Life Member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologist for over 45 years. Haymans worked in the casino industry from 1994 until his retirement in 2013.

After fully retiring from the oil business, Haymans was a geologic consultant, and with a longtime friend, recently participated in a massive gold discovery in Alaska. He did not leave the precise location of the gold or even the treasure map, but his family continues to search.

He enjoyed humor, history, and traveling. He and his wife, Shirley, loved to take cruises and spend time in Alaska. He looked forward to hunting and fishing with his grandchildren as well as teaching them how to pan for gold, play the lottery, and prepare for the future…an example of which was prewriting most of this obituary; however, his was a much humbler version than this.

He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church. As a scientist, his faith in God was strengthened knowing that the universe was created by a higher power. Later in life, his belief in God was shared with his children and grandchildren and evident in his conversations with those around him. He prayed for those that were struggling and was one of the most conscientious friends that someone could ask for. He consistently thought of others and their needs. He loved to give gifts, especially to those he knew had less. He never failed to send a thank you note. George was loved and admired by his friends and family for his wit, humor, but most of all for his loving kindness, honesty, and sincerity.

He was predeceased by his parents.

Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Shirley Pruden Haymans; his son, George Stouton Haymans, IV (Annie) of Oxford, MS; one step-daughter, Angela Renee Coleman Appleby (Kenny) of Lawton, OK; five grandchildren, Curtis Ryan Burnette, Christian Reaves Burnette, George Stouton Haymans, V, Hugh Hollingsworth “Worth” Haymans, and Katherine Ann Haymans; his sister Elizabeth Lee Haymans Hay (Randy) of Powder Springs, GA; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial services for George Stouton Haymans, III will be held at Laird Funeral Home in Natchez, MS on August 9, 2022 at 12:00 (Noon). Visitation will be preceding the service and begin at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.