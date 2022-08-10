Courthouse Records: Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022

Adams County

July 29-Aug. 4

Civil suits:

Estate of Billie Adkins Laird.

DHS — Brandon W. Evans.

DHS — Martez D. Culbert Sr.

DHS — Gerard Hicks.

DHS — Jaheem R. James.

Estate of Reba B. Ransom.

Estate of Carolyn Watkins Free.

Estate of Etta Trevillion.

Estate of Eleanor M. Emanuel.

Estate of Dorothy Grace Sanders.

DHS — Kelvin V. King.

DHS — Clarence Hall Jr.

DHS — Henry E. Gray.

DHS — Tammy L. Castro.

Divorces:

Kelli Sharrlene McLemore Cavin v. Landon Cavin.

Kejuan Sanchez Jones v. Caprice Abrielle Glass Jones.

Jeremy Kyle Junkin v. Catherine Marie Junkin.

Carl C. Champlin and Sharon Robillard Champlin. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Mark DeVrient v. Deidre DeVrient.

Marriage license applications:

Braxton Cole Creel, 20, Natchez to Sierra Anita Enright, 15, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

July 28-Aug. 3

Jonathan L. Smith and Betsi McGraw Smith to Thomas Henry Maxwell, lot 22 Dunkerron (Second Development).

Mark Gillespie, Thomas W. Birdsong, and Bruce Birdsong to Black Jack Land, LP, lots 4 and 4A Hollywood Plantation.

Justin Barnes and Kristina Barnes to Robert Bonvillian and Rosetta Bonvillian, lot 39 of The Anchorage, Third Development.

Christopher Paul Trippe to O & W Development, LLC, lot 16 Village Green I; lot 17 Village Green I.

Sarah U. Russ and Robert C. Russ to Gerald M. Legaux and Frankie G. Legaux, lot 15 Bingaman Acres, Second Development.

Mortgages:

July 28-Aug. 3

James Frank Hennington and Charlotte Aaron Hennington to United Mississippi Bank, land beginning at an iron pin at the Southwest corner of lot 24 Travelers Rest Subdivision, Second Development.

Thomas Henry Maxwell to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lot 22 Dunkerron (Second Development).

Aaron Forbess to Delta Bank, Vidalia Branch, land from an iron pin marking the northeast corner of lot 1 Ingleside Addition.

O & W Development, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Natchez Branch, lot 16 Village Green I; lot 17 Village Green I.

Gerald M. Legaux and Frankie G. Legaux to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 15 Bingaman Acres, Second Development.

Charles T. Palmer and Kathy Harcrow Palmer to United Mississippi Bank, land being a Portion of a 121.7 Acre Tract of lot 3 Linwood Plantation.

Kenneth Dewayne Lawson and Alexandra Lawson to United Mississippi Bank, lot 3 Blair Court, a portion of a Subdivision of lot 16 Elgin Plantation.

Bobby J. Thornton Jr. and Theresa K. Thornton to United Mississippi Bank, lot 40 Montebello Subdivision.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Aug. 4

Civil cases:

None. (No court on that date)

Concordia Parish

July 29-Aug. 4

Civil suits:

Luna Rogelio Hernandez v. Federated Mutual Insurance Company.

Luna Rogelio Hernandez v. Travis Foster.

Luna Rogelio Hernandez v. Kaiser Enterprise, Inc.

Sidney Plaisance v. Smith Operating and Management Company.

Ravenswood Lands of Louisiana, LLC v. Smith Operating and Management Company.

Catherine P. Taylor v. Smith Operating and Management Company.

Mary Nell Testa Rushing v. Smith Operating and Management Company.

Ravenswood Lands of Louisiana, LLC v. Chevron USA, Inc.

Ravenswood Lands of Louisiana, LLC v. Devon Energy Production Company, LP.

Ravenswood Lands of Louisiana, LLC v. Exxon Mobile Corporation.

Ravenswood Lands of Louisiana, LLC v. Jimmy Roberson Energy Corporation.

Ravenswood Lands of Louisiana, LLC v. McGoldrick Oil Company.

Ravenswood Lands of Louisiana, LLC v. Merit Energy Company, LLC.

Ravenswood Lands of Louisiana, LLC v. Robertson Energy, LLC.

Ravenswood Lands of Louisiana, LLC v. Sanchez Oil & Gas Corporation.

Ravenswood Lands of Louisiana, LLC v. Spokane Operating, LLC.

Ravenswood Lands of Louisiana, LLC v. T & F Oil Company, LLC.

Ravenswood Lands of Louisiana, LLC v. Wilcox Energy Company.

In Re: Aria Blake Morace.

In Re: Blake Morace.

In Re: Amanda M. Wheat.

Succession of Charles Eugene Orcutt.

Kevin Coley v. Sheriff David Hedrick.

TD Bank National Association v. Gary Simpson Jr.

First Tower Loan, LLC v. Travis T. Foster.

Succession of Littie Mae Johnson.

Successions of Clinton Van Franklin.

Successions of Stella Marie Franklin.

Kevin Coley v. David Hedrick, Concordia Parish Sheriff.

Succession of Hilda T. Junkin.

Succession of Mia Kate Aswell (Tutorship).

Succession of Mitchell Gene Aswell.

Erika Bowman v. Torlonzo Talford Tate.

State of Louisiana v. Torlonzo Talford Tate.

Katrina Brooks v. Maurice Dewayne Harbor Sr.

State of Louisiana v. Maurice Dewayne Harbor Sr.

Allison Leonard v. Jimerrius Atkins.

State of Louisiana v. Jimerrius Atkins.

Curator Fee v. Estate of Leola Leonard Jones.

PNC Bank National Association v. Estate of Leola Leonard Jones.

Safeway Insurance Company of Louisiana v. Lewis Matthews.

Safeway Insurance Company of Louisiana v. Slick’s Tire Service.

Divorces:

Jacquelyn Bryan v. Joseph Bryan.

Roy Damien Moore v. Mandy Renee Moore.

John Wheeler v. Sandy Wheeler.

Marriage license applications:

Jawuan Tyrone Williams, 20, Ferriday to Cassidy Danielle Pecanty, 18, Monterey.

Deed transactions:

William E. Tennison Jr. and Nancy L. Tennison to Byron Pool and Mary Poole, lot B of Tract 13 Upper Killarney Farms.

Richard W. Bruce and Tracey A. Bruce to Tracie Marie Hudnall, lots 9 and 10 of Block No. 46 Bingham Addition.

Frank Price and Dee Brown Price to Richard J. Oates and Heather Rush Oates, lot 4 in Block No. 1 Helen Burley Tract.

Toney Michelle Daniel, Kathy Dniel Gree, and Sheila Daniel to Carol Gatlin, lot 192 in Block No. 3 Ridgecrest Subdivision.

Jason Steed to Darik Stogner, lot 18 Deer Park Hunting & Fishing Camp Site, Third Development.

Jeffrey L. Thames and Carolyn R. Thames to Scottie Peavey, lot 96 Rokofe River Park.

Mortgages:

Tracie Marie Hudnall to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lots 9 and 10 in Block No. 46 Bingham Addition.

Richard J. Oates and Heather J. Oates to Colfax Banking Company, lot 4 in Block No. 1 Helen Burley Tract.

Scottie Peavey to Bank of Franklin, lot 96 Rokofe River Park.