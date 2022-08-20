Our community has flourished in part because of Co-Lin Natchez

Many of us Co-Lin at the old school building off U.S. 84, where Bob Dearing taught history. Oh, my, has Co-Lin come a long way here.

On Aug. 24, 1972, Co-Lin held its first classes in Natchez when it was Co-Lin Junior College.

Fifty years later, on Aug. 24 from 5 to 6:50 p.m., we are all invited to celebrate all that has been accomplished here by visiting the Co-Lin Community College Natchez Campus, located on Col. John Pitchford Parkway. Gone are the days of borrowing classroom space at night in old school buildings. Co-Lin has its own beautiful campus in Natchez.

Email newsletter signup

Thanks to Co-Lin, Natchez residents had access to quality education at prices that are affordable to almost everyone.

Students can take their basic first- and second-year courses at Co-Lin and earn an associates degree, if they choose. Those college credits can be transfer to a college or university that offers bachelor degrees. Or, students can take advantage of one of the many workforce-training programs offered at Co-Lin Natchez, such as HVAC, licensed practical nursing and office technology. The list goes on and on.

Co-Lin Community College has touched and improved the lives of many in Natchez and Adams County for the better. The tax dollars spent to support Co-Lin Natchez has paid dividends many times over.

Congratulations on 50 years in Natchez. Here’s wishing for many more.