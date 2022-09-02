March 24, 1949 – Aug. 30, 2022

FAYETTE – Funeral services for Alford Perryman, Sr., 73, of Fayette, who died on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Vicksburg, will be Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Rose Hill #2 Baptist Church in Fayette with Rev. Antoine Eakins officiating.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home – Fayette Branch.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Fayette branch. Masks are required and we are practicing social distancing.

Alford was born on March 24, 2949, the son of the late Robert Sr. and Laura Mae Perryman. He was a 1968 graduate of Liddell High School in Fayette, MS, and then received a career certificate from Delgado Vocational School in New Orleans, LA.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Roy Perryman.

He leaves to cherish his memories; his loving and devoted wife, Frances Eunice Rankin Perryman; two sons, Derrick (Cinda) Perryman and Alford Jr. (Tiffany) Perryman; five grandchildren, Nicholas, Addison, Haley, Caleb, and Kaylee Perryman; four brothers, Jackie (Esther) Perryman, Robert (Barbara) Perryman, Ray (Cynthia) Perryman, and Earl (Annie) Perryman; four sisters, Janis White, Mary Joyce Pree, Lorraine (Robert) Simon, and Sharon (Jerry) Perryman; a host of in-laws; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Online condolences made be sent to www.westgatefh.com.