March 9, 1961 – Sept. 12, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Sharon Lynn Davenport, 61, of Natchez, who passed away in Natchez, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at New Hope Baptist Church: The Vision Center at 11 a.m. with Bishop Stanley Searcy under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Wilderness Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, from 3 until 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the service time at the church.

Sharon was born on March 9, 1961, in St. Louis, MO, to Roosevelt Davenport and Laverne Reed Davenport.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Rozina Brown and Mamie Henderson; stepmother, Lillie Davenport; and stepbrother, Tom Lias.

Sharon leaves to cherish her memories: one daughter, Farina (Willie) Kinner; one son, Jamie Payne; brothers, Mark (Ethal) Davenport, Rodney Davenport, Leon (Bernadine) Davenport, and Allen (Doris) Davenport; and one sister, Carolyn Hayes.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.