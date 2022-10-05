Oct. 19, 1952 – Sept. 27, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Elder Dave York, Jr., 69, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Jackson will be held Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Prayer Tower Church of God in Christ with Pastor Johnny Jackson officiating.

Burial will follow at Rehoboth Church of God in Christ Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, from 5 until 6 p.m. at Prayer Tower Church of God in Christ. Visitation will continue on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Masks are required.

Dave was born Oct. 19, 1952, in Natchez, the son of Dorothy Green York and Dave York, Sr. He was a graduate in the Class of 1971. Elder Dave York, Jr. was an Elder at Prayer Tower Church of God in Christ. He enjoyed jogging, walking, working in the yard, and watching the Tennessee Titans football team.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Glenda Thomas; grandparents, Eliza Green, John Green, Sr., Louella Cooper, and Bennie York, Sr.

Dave leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Rose Drew York; two sons, Jeremaine L. Rice and Charlie M. Rice, III; daughters, Stacie Jefferson and Kedra Miller (Anthony) and Goddaughter/adopted daughter, Toni Washington; sisters, Vera Dunmore (Ronald), Verna Armstrong (Larry), Shirley Robinson (Clay), Shelia Wilson (Stanley) and Patricia Tillman (Gregory); thirteen grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

