Nov. 05, 1940- Oct. 03, 2022

Opal Vines, a long-time resident of Natchez, left this world on Oct. 3, 2022. She was always full of life and energy and loved her family deeply. She attended Church with her daughters at both Parkway Baptist Church and Natchez Church of God.

Services for Opal Ramshur Vines, 81, of Natchez who passed away Monday, Oct. 03, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez will be 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 07, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Brian Monehan, Rev. Jonathan Bost, and Rev. Rajesh Bahara officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

The Family will receive friends at Laird Funeral Home Friday, Oct. 07, 2022, from noon until 2:00 p.m.

Opal Alta Ramshur Vines was born on Nov. 05, 1940, at Hazlehurst, Mississippi, to Benjamin Franklin “Frank” Ramshur and Dola Mae Ramshur (born Smith). She was preceded in death by her husband, Reese Rabon Vines; grandson, Tyler Walker; both of her parents; her sisters, Betty Myers, Vivian Myers, Annie Bates, Myrtle Ramshur, Geraldine Ramshur; her brothers, Jessie Ramshur, Edward Ramshur, and Gerald Ramshur.

She was survived by her two daughters, Sandra Vines Ellard and husband, Mike Ellard, and Julia Ann (Teli) Walker and husband, Jerry Walker; four grandchildren, Caleb Walker and wife, Mallory Walker, Andrew Ellard and wife, Ashlee Ellard, Kate Ellard, and Martha Ann (Marty) Ellard Kennedy, and husband, Kolby Kennedy, and five great-grandsons, Evan Walker, Cameron (Cam) Walker, Wills Walker, Beckett (Beck) Ellard and Micah Reese (Mack) Ellard; one sibling, Minnie Mae Wilhite, and a host of nieces, nephews, and many friends who never doubted her love for them.

Opal believed in hard work, living life to its fullest, being devoted to her family, and that God was at the center of life. She taught her daughters well and instilled confidence and values to guide them through life.

Your high-spirited personality will be missed Mom, Grandma, Maw Maw, Gi Gi, Aunt Opal, Sister, and …Friend.

Pallbearers will be Jerry Walker, Mike Ellard, Caleb Walker, Andrew Ellard, Wayne Ramshur, and Kolby Kennedy.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.