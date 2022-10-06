June 4, 1969 – Sept. 29, 2022

RIDGECREST – Funeral services for Richard Turner, Jr. “Ismael,” 53, of Stone Mountain, GA formerly of Natchez, MS will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. James Baptist Church, 151 Weeks Circle, Ridgecrest, LA 71334. Visitation will be held on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Burial will follow at Vidalia Cemetery in Vidalia, LA under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday, LA. Pastor Willie White will officiate.

Richard, son of Bobbie Turner and Richard Washington was born in Natchez, MS, and died at the Emory DeKalb Hospital in Decatur, GA. He was a computer engineer and financial strategist.

Richard is survived by his mother, Bobbie Turner; one son, Thaddieus McCall; two grandchildren, Timothy Richard McCall and Tristan McCall. Richard was also survived by many loving siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com