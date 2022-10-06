NATCHEZ – Graveside service for Rita Jane Rogers Turner, 80, of Ferriday, LA will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at 10 a.m. under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Mrs. Turner was born in Waco, Texas on April 7, 1942, to Harold Rogers and Hazel Rogers. She passed away on Oct. 2, 2022, in Ferriday, LA. Jane graduated from Waco High School in Waco, TX. After High School, she attended Kilgore College in Kilgore, TX. She was a Kilgore Rangerette and danced in the 1961 and 1962 Cotton Bowls. Jane was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family, entertaining friends and traveling with her husband, who competed in cutting horse events in the rodeo circuit. She also enjoyed gardening, tennis, and was a member of Sevier Methodist Memorial Church and the Panola Woods Country Club. She judged the South Natchez Colonial Ladies Try Outs and Co-Sponsored the Huntington Canine Cuties Dance Team with Penny Daye.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Rogers and Hazel Rogers, and her husband, Harry Arch “Sonny” Turner.

Mrs. Turner is survived by her son, Blake Turner and wife, Elizabeth of Natchez, MS; daughter, Jill Turner Clark and husband, Roger of Rogers, AR; grandchildren, Brittany Funderburg Rogel and husband, Zach, Brooks Elizabeth Turner, and Megan Jones King; great-grandchildren, James Campbell “Camp” Blunschi, Collins and Chloe Rogel, and Kaylee King; sister-in-law, Charlaine Turner Yerger of Tallulah, LA; brother-in-law, Charles “Bo” Edward Turner and wife, Melody of Chattanooga, TN; and nieces and nephews, Nina Charlaine Yerger, Jason Arch Yerger, Jonathon “JT” Turner, and Rachel Turner.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Camp Blunschi, Jason Arch Turner, Jonathon Turner, and Max Mullins, JR.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.