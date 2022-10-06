Dec. 22, 1952 – Oct. 3, 2022

Funeral services for Thomas Swanson, 69, of Ferriday, LA will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 10 a.m. from the Wayside Prophetic Pentecostal Church on Mickey Gilley Avenue in Ferriday under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at the Ferriday Cemetery with Pastor James Fenton officiating. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 5 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Swanson, son of Jonas and Ethel Boyd Swanson, was born in Vidalia, LA, and died at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, LA.

He is survived by his four children, Tommie Piercefield (Dacia), Katina Piecefield all of Ferriday, Corey McCray of Natchez and Pamela R. Carter of Sicily Island, LA; one godchild, Alicia Jefferson of Ferriday; his siblings, Raymond Boyd (Flornia) and Helen Jones all of Chicago, IL, Johnnie Boyd (Bertha), Ernest Swanson (Debra), Patricia Swanson and Julia Swanson all of Ferriday, Ernestine Tatum (Jimmy) of Mont Rose, MS, Florida Hargrave (Elvin) of Natchez, Beulah Caldwell (Issac) of Monroe, LA, Doris Moore (Emmitt) of Vidalia. Also, nineteen grandchildren, a number of great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Mr. Swanson is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Shirley Swanson and Ethel White.

Online condolences can be sent to http://www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com